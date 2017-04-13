Kershaw man facing crack cocaine trafficking, other drug charges in Lancaster

A 31-year-old Kershaw man wanted since October by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on multiple drug charges, including distributing crack near a park or school, according to a report.
Daniel Ali Thompson faces multiple drug charges from Operation Fall Harvest, which involved about 135 charges against 70 people, and wrapped up in October, the report states.
Drug task force agents saw Thompson, who police had not been able to locate, riding in a car Monday in Kershaw, the report states.
Thompson was arrested without incident, the report said. He was charged with three counts of distribution of crack cocaine, three counts of distribution of crack cocaine in proximity of a school or park, and one count of trafficking crack cocaine 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams.
On four occasions in March and April last year, the report states, Thompson sold suspected crack cocaine to an undercover source in the Kershaw area, including one transaction with a quantity sufficient to result in the trafficking charge.
Thompson remains in the Lancaster County Detention Center after bond was denied by a magistrate, officials said.
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the sheriff’s office at 803-283- 3388 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.
