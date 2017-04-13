Four suspects arrested in connection with house fire in Lancaster County

Four people have been jailed after deputies said they burned down a house belonging to one of the suspect’s deceased parents, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
Firefighters and deputies responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Pines Lake Road at 2:15 a.m. March 8 to find a home fully engulfed, sheriff’s spokesman Doug Barfield said in a statement Thursday.
On Tuesday, deputies arrested Dustin Lee Barton, 29, and Chasity Lynn Hughes, 27. A day later, John Timothy Barton, 55, and Michael Anthony Hughes, 43, were arrested in connection to the fire, Barfield said.
Sheriff’s investigators said Tim Barton, a son of the deceased homeowner, offered to pay his son Dustin Barton and Michael Hughes – Chasity Hughes’ uncle – a portion of insurance money if they would burn the vacant home, Barfield said.
The current homeowners, also relatives of the deceased homeowner, were making repairs to the house to sell it, he said.
Investigators said sometime in January or February, Michael Hughes drove Dustin Barton to the home. Dustin Barton climbed into the crawl space and attempted to set the house on fire with a portable propane torch, Barfield said.
Chasity Hughes drove Dustin Barton back to the house on March 8, when he set the house on fire, he said.
Firefighters found three “hot spots” in different parts of the floor, suggesting the fire started in those three areas, Barfield said. Fire officials recovered two liquid containers that “smelled of a petroleum product,” he said.
Dustin Barton of Lancaster is charged with two counts of second degree arson and one count of burning personal property to defraud an insurer, he said.
Michael Hughes of Fort Lawn and Chasity Hughes of Lancaster are charged with second degree accessory before the fact of arson, Barfield said, and Tim Barton of Lancaster is charged with burning personal property to defraud an insurer and conspiracy to commit arson, second degree.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or crimestopperssc.com.
