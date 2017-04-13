Chester police charge teen with attempted murder

Chester police arrested and charged a 16-year-old with attempted murder Wednesday after two people accused him of firing a gun at them, according to Interim Chief Travis Moore.
Police responded to Spring Street near Frank Connor Park after a caller reported hearing gun shots Wednesday, Moore said in a statement Thursday.
A witness told police one of the victims ran through her yard yelling that the suspect was chasing him with a gun, Moore said. Another victim later told police the suspect shot at her car while she was driving down Spring Street, he said.
The teen suspect was also charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and vandalism of property, Moore said.
