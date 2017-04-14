Chester Co. murder victim stabbed ‘multiple times’; suspect jailed, deputies say

A 55-year-old man is in custody following a stabbing death early Friday morning in Chester County.
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has warrants charging Michael Scott Roberts with murder, said Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse. Roberts is accused of stabbing the victim, 33-year-old Michael Russell Jackson Jr., multiple times, said Sprouse.
The crime took place at 526 Ball Park Drive in Chester County, according to Sprouse. Jackson was found dead when deputies responded around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sprouse said.
Roberts was booked into the Chester County Detention Center, as of 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Sprouse says this is the first murder in Chester County in 2017, and the first murder in the county since 2015.
The case is still under investigation, and a motive is not yet known.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
