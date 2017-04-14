2 men nabbed nearly $2.5K worth of cologne from Rock Hill store, police say

Two men robbed a Rock Hill JCPenney department store of nearly $2,500 worth of cologne, according to Rock Hill police.
Officers were advised Thursday evening that two men walked into the Sephora section of the store on Dave Lyle Boulevard earlier that afternoon, then began to conceal cologne in their shirts and pants, according to a Rock Hill police report.
The two men stole 26 bottles of men’s cologne, totaling $2,448.16, before running out of the store, police say.
A Rock Hill officer reviewed the incident on video and sent out a department-wide email to help identify the men.
The case remains active pending further investigation. Further details were not provided on a police report.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
