Lancaster man charged in car shootings with 10 people, including children, inside

A Lancaster man is behind bars after Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies say he fired a gun into two occupied cars carrying 10 people, including five children, according to a statement by Sheriff’s spokesman Doug Barfield.
No one was injured in the shootings, Barfield said.
Deputies arrested 24-year-old Ja’Mes Marcell Blair at a home on Norfolk Road in Lancaster about 1:30 p.m. Thursday after witnesses said he fired the gun from a yard into the cars, he said.
The occupants of the 2004 Expedition and 1998 Honda Accord were traveling together when they heard gunfire at the intersection of Norfolk Road and Kirkover Drive, Barfield said in the statement.
A bullet struck the left rear tire of the Expedition, which was occupied by three adults and four children ranging from 5 months to 12 years old, he said.
Another bullet passed through the open driver’s window of the Accord and struck the window, which was carrying two adults and a 13-year-old, he said.
Deputies obtained a search warrant and arrested Blair in the house, feet from where he fired the gun, Barfield said. Investigators found a pistol that was reported as stolen, he said.
Blair is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and one count of possession of a stolen pistol, Barfield said.
A magistrate denied bond at a hearing Friday morning, he said.
Court records show Blair has a pending trial for weapons charges from a year ago on April 13, 2016, with posted bond. He also pleaded guilty last year to 2015 for felony charge of receiving stolen goods, records show.
