$6K worth of tires, wheels reported stolen from Fort Mill dealership, police say

A Fort Mill auto dealership reported that about $6,000 worth of tires and wheels was stolen at some point between 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
An unknown suspect removed 12 tires and 12 wheels from four Ford F150s from the Ford dealership at 801 Gold Hill Road near Fort Mill, the report states.
The cars had been lifted up and placed on concrete cinder blocks, the report says.
No surveilance video was available, and no prints were lifted from the cars, the report states.
A complete description of the suspect was not available on the report.
