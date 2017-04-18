Rock Hill convenience store employee, customer robbed at gunpoint, police say

An armed man held up a Rock Hill convenience store early Tuesday, stealing cash from a register at gunpoint and then robbing a customer and forcing her to lie on the floor, police said.
In the incident at around 1:30 a.m. at the QuikTrip store on Riverview Road, a customer was warming food in the store microwave oven when she turned and saw a gunman wearing a hoodie and sweatpants enter the store. a police report from the incident states.
The suspect pointed the gun at one of the clerks at the register, the report states.
The suspect rushed behind the counter and demanded that employees open the register, victims told police. Cash was stolen, the report says.
The suspect then tried to force an employee to open the store safe, but the employee could not open it, the report said.
The gunman then made a customer lie on the floor and empty her pockets, then took the woman’s cash, the report says.
The suspect fled. Police have surveillance video but have not yet released it.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
