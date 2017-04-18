Two boys shot at a dog in Rock Hill with a BB gun, police say

Two boys shot at a two-year-old pitbull with a BB gun at a Rock Hill home, according to a police report.
The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. Friday off Crawford Road in Rock Hill, the report states. A resident told police he was sitting on his porch when he saw two boys riding bikes stop in front of his home, the report says.
The resident told police one of the boys fired two BB pellets at the dog, which was on a leash in front of the home, the report states.
The boys appeared to be about 8 and 10 years old, the report says.
The dog was not injured, the report states. Police were unable to find the boys.
