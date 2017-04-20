Rock Hill man charged in Carolina Avenue murder, police say

Rock Hill police have arrested a 25-year-old man in the April 12 murder of another man at 816 Carolina Ave., according to the police department.
Brandon Marquis McMoore of Rock Hill was booked into jail Thursday morning, the department said. A bond hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.
An African-American man in his 30s was found shot several times in the 800 block of Carolina Avenue, police said. The man who died was identified as Darryl Stewart by the police department.
Rock Hill police were called to the site around 11:30 p.m.
A neighbor described Stewart as a “regular, all-around nice guy.”
McMoore’s charges were not listed in a statement from the department, but will be detailed at the bond hearing, said police Capt. Mark Bollinger.
