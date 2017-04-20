Rock Hill-York Co. Convention & Visitors Bureau head charged in tanning product theft

Lisa Cross Meadows, executive director of the Rock Hill-York County Convention and Visitors Bureau, was arrested Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of allegedly stealing three bottles of tanning products from a Fort Mill salon, according to police and court documents.
Police and court documents allege the theft of $348 worth of products Sunday was caught on video at the tanning salon.
Meadows, 58, is the top staff member of the bureau, which promotes tourism in York County. She has been at the bureau since 2012.
The bureau’s governing board is expected to meet at 8 am. Friday, but it is not known whether Meadows’ arrest will be discussed.
Meadows referred questions Thursday to her lawyer, Gary Lemel of Rock Hill. Lemel confirmed that Meadows had been arrested and is executive director at the bureau, yet vowed to fight the misdemeanor charge of petit larceny.
“While still early in the investigative process, we look forward to assisting her in proving her innocence,” Lemel said.
The arrest warrant states “On April 16, 2017, Lisa Cross Meadows did take, steal, and carry away three bottles of tanning lotion.”
A manager of the Ultra Tan location on S.C. 160 in Fort Mill called police Wednesday, alleging theft of three bottles of tanning products, valued at $348, from the store days earlier, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
Meadows did not pay for the items when she left, the report states.
Deputies spoke with Meadows who admitted she took the three bottles and left with out paying, but Meadows, “stated that she forgot to pay when she left,” the report states.
Meadows was released on a personal recognizance bond after her arrest. She is scheduled to appear in court May 23.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
