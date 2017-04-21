Masked man offered to wash car for $5, then robbed victim of $500, Rock Hill police say

A masked man robbed a victim of $500 and other items Thursday, after first offering to wash the victim’s car for $5, a police report says.
The victim told police the incident happened around 6:20 p.m. Thursday, near the intersection of Saluda and Blake streets in southern Rock Hill, near a car wash. The victim told police the suspect was wearing a hoodie and ski mask, the Rock Hill Police Department report states.
The victim told the suspect who offered the $5 car wash that he “did not have any cash,” police reported. The suspect responded by telling the victim at gunpoint to give him his wallet and his watch, police said.
The suspect fled on foot. No arrests have been made.
