Clover man charged with attempted murder after eviction, police say

A Clover man -- whom deputies held at gunpoint after he allegedly pointed a gun at two people after being served an eviction notice -- remains jailed without bond on attempted murder and weapons charges, according to police and jail records.
Lloyd Preston Stewart, 64, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of pointing and presenting a gun, York County Sheriff’s Office records show.
The incident happened about 6 p.m. Wednesday on Agony Acres Road, west of Clover, when deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun, the incident report says. A deputy found a sheriff’s office lieutenant who had arrived on the scene first had Stewart at gunpoint and ordering Stewart to the ground, police said.
Stewart had a rifle in his hands when apprehended by the lieutenant, police said.
The victims told officers Stewart had been served eviction paperwork Wednesday, police said. Stewart then went to the business of the victims and pointed a pistol at the victims “threatening to kill them,” deputies said.
Stewart has no other criminal record besides the four pending charges, according to State Law Enforcement Division records.
Stewart remains jailed without bond, according to jail records.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
