Man charged in Rock Hill child sex case found in Kentucky, extradited to York County

A 24-year-old man was found in Kentucky by police and is charged in Rock Hill with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
He is charged in connection with an alleged encounter with an underage girl in 2016, according to police and jail records.
Terrence Eugene Maxwell was booked into the Rock Hill jail Monday, after he was arrested by the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky earlier this month on the criminal sexual conduct warrant, said Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.
Maxwell was extradited back to South Carolina and was charged in the Rock Hill case Monday, Bollinger said.
An underage girl’s mother reported to Rock Hill police in September 2016 that her daughter had a sexual encounter with Maxwell, an incident report states.
Detectives collected evidence, and by February had a warrant for Maxwell’s arrest, said Bollinger.
Police in Ballard County, in the far western part of Kentucky, near the Mississippi River, found Maxwell earlier this month and he was kept in custody, Bollinger said.
