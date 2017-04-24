Man robbed at gunpoint in Fort Mill after suspect asks for help, police say

A Good Samaritan in Fort Mill who tried to help a person was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night, according to York County sheriff’s reports.
In the incident around 9 p.m. Saturday, the victim told police he saw a black car parked near the intersection of Brian Kelley Lane and Sutton Road, as he arrived home from work.
The driver of the parked car called the victim over and said he needed directions, but then pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s wallet, a report says.
The suspect handed over his wallet to a passenger, who took almost $500 before the two suspects fled, the report states.
No arrests have been made.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
