Grandmother begged for her life in Rock Hill knife robbery; passing jogger ‘saved her’

Danny Thomas Brown, 59, was sentenced to 17 years in prison Tuesday in the July 2016 armed robbery of a grandmother in downtown Rock Hill. Brown pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the crime; his attorney argued that Brown "heard voices in his head" and that he was living on a park bench and off his medication. Brown accosted his victim at knifepoint and forced her to a nearby ATM to withdraw more money, prosecutors said.