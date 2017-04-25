Clover High students confined to classrooms Tuesday after threats made on social media

Clover High School were confined students to classrooms for more than an hour Tuesday after “threats were communicated via social media” by an adult, a school spokesman said.
Bryan Dillon, a spokesman with the Clover school district, said the threats were made in a video posted on social media by an adult who was not a parent or guardian.
He said the school was on “shelter in place” for about 75 minutes Tuesday morning, ending around 11:30 a.m. During “shelter in place,” he said, students remained in their classrooms and instruction continued with no movement between buildings.
Dillon said the person who made the threat was later arrested by the York County Sheriff’s Office.
He could not provide details about the nature of the threats made.
