2 charged with stealing mail in Lancaster County, police say

Two people have been charged with stealing mail, including personal checks, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew Leonard McCoy, 41, of Kershaw, and Cierra Nicole Oxandaboure, 29, of Lancaster County, were arrested Friday, the office states.
Around 6 a.m. Friday, a deputy found the couple sitting in a car off Pageland Highway near Old Gregory Road, police say. Oxandaboure’s 4-year-old daughter was in the back seat.
During a consensual search of the car, which had a tag that did not match the car, deputies found tablets thought to be oxycodone acetaminophen, police say.
Deputies also found 134 packages addressed to 49 people at 32 addresses, police say. The addresses include Rocky River Road, Taxahaw Road, Manley Hammond Road, Rev. Melvin Adams Road, Duckwood Road, Old Camden Monroe Highway and Overbrook Road.
Oxandaboure received a ticket for improper display of tag, and she was taken into custody. Her child was turned over to a relative, police say.
Oxandaboure was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, police say.
McCoy was cited for driving under suspension and violation of the Habitual Traffic Offender Act, police say.
Both Oxandaboure and McCoy were charged with 29 counts of petit larceny for the stolen mail and packages, police say.
Police searched Oxandaboure’s home Tuesday and found eight more pieces of mail and packages that belonged to six people at six different addresses, police say. Those addresses include Deerwood Road, Blakeney Place, South Potter Road and Hegler Lane.
Deputies also found eight personal checks and a government check that did not belong to the couple, police say.
The stolen mail will be sent to the recipients, police say.
“This investigation continues,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Our deputies and investigators are contacting folks whose mail and checks were found. Based upon postmark and check dates, we believe this has been going on for a couple of months. I doubt we found all the mail that has been taken, and there are likely other victims.”
