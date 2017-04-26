York County visitors bureau head suspended after theft charge; final decision next week

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:26 Killers sentenced in London murders Pause 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:52 Accused Lake Wylie killer makes first court appearance 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 4:43 SC megafarms sucking billions of gallons of water annually affecting the Edisto River 3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal 1:14 Taxiway pavement at Rock Hill/York County airport will undergo $4M rehab 1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident 3:15 Fort Mill celebrates Earth Day 1:32 Video: Indian Land baseball showing Noah Fike what a team is Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The board of the Rock Hill York County Convention and Visitors Bureau suspended executive director Lisa Meadows for a week without pay Wednesday, after she was charged last week by police with stealing tanning lotion. The board decided that it will meet again in a week to determine a final decision on Meadows' employment. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com