Lancaster high school basketball player shot and killed following community game

A 17-year-old was shot and killed outside a community center in Lancaster Wednesday night.
Lancaster police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. after a community basketball game in the 600 block of W. Meeting Street, at Hope on the Hill.
WSOC reported several shots were fired after the game, and the teen was struck. Officers found him laying on the ground, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Observer news partner WBTV reported.
Police have not identified the victim, who was a basketball player at Lancaster High School. The Rock Hill Herald reported the basketball game was not associated with the school.
Grief counselors were at the school Thursday morning, according to WSOC. Police weren’t sure Thursday morning if the victim was targeted, and have not identified a suspect, WSOC reported.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1173.
