Chester man sentenced to life in 2010 murder near railroad tracks

J. C. “Jock” Bowler, 36, of Chester was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after a unanimous jury found him guilty in a 2010 murder.
Bowler was charged by Chester County Sheriff’s Office in the Sept. 8, 2010 shooting murder of Faris Wray, 24, near the railroad tracks on York Road. Wray died that night from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release from Sixth Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman Jr.’s office.
Bowler also was charged with pointing and presenting after threatening Stephanie Gore earlier that day with a firearm, the release states.
Testimony began Monday in Chester County General Sessions Court. The verdict was delivered in less than an hour Thursday morning, according to the report.
The case was prosecuted by Sixth Circuit Deputy Solicitor Candice A. Lively. The defendant was represented by Sixth Circuit Public Defender’s office. Judge Brian Gibbons presided.
“While I realize this family will need time to heal, I pray this brings closure to the Wray family. This was one of the older cases we began to look at when I took over this office,” Newman said.
