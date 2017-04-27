Man robbed at gunpoint outside Rock Hill home, police say

A man was robbed at gunpoint outside his Rock Hill home, according to a police report.
Around 1:19 a.m. Thursday, an officer met with a man at Piedmont Medical Center in response to an armed robbery that happened two hours earlier, the report says.
The man, who had a cut on his head, told police he was outside his home off Spring Street when three men approached him, the report states.
The man told police one of the suspects hit him on the head with a metal scooter and another pointed a handgun at him, the report says.
The man told police the suspects took $500 in cash from his pocket, the report says. The man told police the suspects live in the same trailer park as he does, the report states.
The case remains active and a complete description of the suspects was not available on the report.
