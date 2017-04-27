Alleged Rock Hill gang member gets 24 years for sex with child, shooting at bondsman

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:34 Recreation center is site of Lancaster shooting that left student dead Pause 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:00 Alleged Rock Hill gang member sentenced in child sex and bondsman shooting case 2:32 Parents of children touched inappropriately at Fort Mill day care say kids forever changed 1:29 Nation Ford FFA hosts annual Farm to Fork Dinner 2:04 Airman surprises his kids as they throw out first pitch for Carolina Mudcats 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 0:27 York baseball baseball has lucky charms for playoff run Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Breon Hunt, 21, a Rock Hill ex-con and alleged gang member who shot a bondsman who was trying to arrest him after he skipped court on charges that he sexually assauled a 12-year-old girl, was sentenced Thursday to 24 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in a York County court to second-degree criminal sexual conduct and assault and battery, as well as probation violations. adys@heraldonline.com Andrew Dys