Alleged Rock Hill gang member gets 24 years for sex with child, shooting at bondsman

A Rock Hill ex-con and alleged gang member who shot a bondsman trying to arrest him after skipping court on charges of sexually assaulting an underage girl was sentenced Thursday to 24 years in prison.
Breon Hunt, 21, pleaded guilty Thursday to second degree criminal sexual conduct and assault and battery, as well as probation violations.
Hunt avoided the possibility of life without parole if convicted in a trial.
Hunt apologized in court and said he accepts responsibility for his actions.
Hunt, with convictions dating back to age 16 and on probation at the time, was charged in 2015 with having sex with a 12-year-old girl, said Sharon Kopp, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor. Hunt, who was 20 at the time, was released on a $50,000 bond after his arrest. He bench warrant for his arrest was issued after he did not show up for court eight times, Kopp said.
The bondsman who had bonded Hunt out of jail tried to bring him to court in June 2016, but Hunt fled and shot at the bondsman, Kopp said. The bondsman then confronted Hunt again after the first gunshot, and Hunt put a gun to the bondsman’s head.
“The bondsman dropped to his knees and begged for his life,” Kopp said.
Rock Hill Police Department Det. Ryan Thomas said in court, Hunt is a gang member of Rock Hill’s 715 Fam gang with ties to the Folk Nation gangs.
