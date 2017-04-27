4 years ago he got probation for dealing drugs. Now the Hickory Grove man will serve 25.

A Hickory Grove man, who avoided prison four years ago for dealing narcotics pills , was sentenced Thursday to 25 years for other drug charges.
Dinal Keith, 58, was found guilty of second offense trafficking hydrocodone and another drug charge, said Blaine Pleming, the 16th Circuit assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case. Judge Derham Cole sentenced Keith to the mandatory 25 years narcotics trafficking carries, Pleming said.
Keith was arrested in May 2016.
Keith was convicted of dealing hydrocodone in 2013 and received probation, court records show. Keith has a criminal history dating back more than 30 years with convictions for operating a gambling house, assault and battery with intent to kill, and gun and drug convictions.
A co-defendant in the case has pending charges.
