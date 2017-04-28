Driver almost hits Rock Hill police car, eludes officer at speeds over 100 mph

Police in Rock Hill are searching for a suspect who drove more than 100 mph to elude officers after almost hitting a police car, then fled on foot through a creek to avoid capture.
In the incident around 3:30 a.m. Thursday on Red River Road, an officer reported that his car was nearly struck by the suspect, who passed him on the road, a Rock Hill police report showed.
The officer turned on his blue lights to pursue the vehicle, and the driver fled at speeds over 100 mph, police said.
The officer saw the suspect leap from the car and flee on foot. The suspect ran through a nearby creek and was not caught, police said.
Further details about the incident were not provided on the report.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
