Second peeping Tom in under a week terrifies Rock Hill women, police investigating

Police in Rock Hill are investigating the second incident of peeping Tom in six days, after a woman told officers a man was staring at her through her bedroom window Thursday.
The woman told police that around 1 a.m. Thursday, she saw a man looking through her bedroom window, then ran outside to confront the suspect, police said. A neighbor also confronted the man, and a third person chased the suspect with a stick before he escaped, a police incident report said.
Officers searched the area but did not find the suspect.
The incident happened just west of downtown Rock Hill.
On April 21, a woman told police she saw a man looking into her windows from her back porch. That incident happened west of Cherry Park.
Police are investigating both cases and have not linked the incidents to a single suspect, said Capt. Mark Bollinger, Rock Hill Police Department spokesman.
