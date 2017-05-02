Two Lancaster men charged in connection with a string of burglaries, police say

Two Lancaster men have been arrested in connection with multiple burglaries and attempted bu rglaries in Lancaster County, according to information from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
John Josiah Bush, 20, of Lancaster, was arrested on April 19. Demarkeyo Wanya’Markel McClinton, 21, also of Lancaster, was arrested on April 28.
Bush and McClinton are charged with burglary second degree and attempted burglary second degree, according to a press release. Bond was denied for both men and they remain in the Lancaster County Detention Center.
Multiple burglaries occurred on S.C. Highway 9 By-Pass and one happened in Indian Land, Dec. 23, 2016 to April 28, 2017, the release said.
Forced entry was made at The Meat Center on multiple occasions, the office said. The doors had been forced open with a pry bar, there was broken glass and the lock was cut, according to the release.
Bank bags containing change and coupons were taken during the first two incidents, according to the release. The front glass of Lowe’s also was broken on March 22, but no one entered the store.
Recorded video surveillance from Lowe’s was consistent with images from The Meat Center theft, according to the release.
La Chalupa also was broken into on April 6, where the back door was broken with a hammer, according to the release. Nothing was taken.
The Lancaster Police Department assisted with the investigation, identifying Bush from previous cases, according to the the release. Police searched Bush’s home and found evidence related to several crimes, according to the release.
“The investigation into these incidents and others which could be related continues, and other arrests are possible,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. “The arrest of these two young men closed nine nighttime burglaries in the county and several cases in the city.... I am proud of the joint effort by the sheriff’s office and the police department in solving these crimes.”
