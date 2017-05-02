Rock Hill dad charged after 2-year-old tests positive for drugs, police say

Police have charged a Rock Hill father with child neglect after his 2-year-old son tested positive for drugs, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
Phillip Eugene Graham Jr., 37, was arrested Tuesday for unlawful neglect of a child after the York County Department of Social Services office found his son tested positive for methamphetamine during a March 7 hair drug screen, reports show.
DSS received allegations that Graham, and the toddler’s mother, Connie Starnes, 29, of York bought heroin for relatives, according to the report.
On the same day, the report says, the couple left their son in the care of those relatives at a Norris Drive home in Rock Hill. The relatives, Michael and Brandy Graham, both overdosed on heroin while caring for their nephew, the report says.
Graham and Starnes submitted to a hair and urine drug screen at Keystone, the report says, and the results are pending.
The sheriff’s office and DSS investigation continues, according to the report.
No further information was available in the report.
