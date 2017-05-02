Rock Hill woman charged after baby tests positive for meth, police say

A Rock Hill woman is facing charges after a 10-month-old child tested positive for meth, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
Deputies arrested Destiny Varnadore, 24, on May 1 while she was incarcerated at the Moss Justice Center prison farm, the report says. She is charged with unlawful neglect of a child, jail records show.
The report does not specify the nature of Varnadore’s relationship with the child who tested for meth.
On March 7, the sheriff’s office received a referral from York County Department of Social Services office about a 10-month-old boy who tested positive for methamphetamine after a Feb. 23 hair test, the report says.
According to the DSS investigation, the child’s mother is an IV drug user and admitted to DSS staff that she had used heroin recently.
Varnadore had previously been in the hospital for an infection at an injection site, the report states.
The sheriff’s office and DSS investigation continues.
No further details were available on the report.
