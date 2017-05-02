Hungry burglar munches on sandwich, pickle in neighbor’s Rock Hill home, police say

A Rock Hill man is charged with burglary after breaking into his neighbor’s home Saturday because he was hungry, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
Joel Puglia, 55, told deputies when they arrived at the Dunlap Roddey Road home that he did go into his neighbor’s home “because he was hungry and did not have anything to eat at his house,” the report says.
Puglia said he pushed on the locked door several times to get it open, the report says.
“Joel reported that he made a pimento cheese sandwich, and took and consumed a pickle out of the pickle jar,” the report states.
The homeowner said he received security camera alerts detecting motion at 10:23 a.m. and again at 12:46 p.m., the report says.
The homeowner told police the video surveillance shows Puglia “walk to the refrigerator, open it, grab bread and start making a sandwich, and then take a pickle out of the unopened pickle jar.”
The homeowner said he put cameras up because he noticed that things were slowly going missing.
A deputy observed a fork with pimento cheese in the sink. The homeowner said he “did not use a fork,” the report says.
Deputies said Puglia entered the residence with the intent to commit a crime, and charged him with burglary and petit larceny, the report says.
Puglia is renting another property from his neighbor, the report says. He admitted having entered the home on other occasions without the homeowner being aware of it, the report said.
The report lists the stolen consumable goods: drink of clear moonshine, a Clover Valley kosher whole dill pickle, a scoop of Newk’s pimento cheese and two slices of bread.
