Fort Mill hotel robbed at gunpoint; 2 suspects charged

A Fort Mill hotel was robbed at gunpoint, according to the Fort Mill Police Department.
At about 2:04 a.m. Thursday, two suspects walked into the Marriott Courtyard at 1385 Broadcloth Street in Fort Mill, a report states. The hotel is located in Kingsley Business Park.
Dashon Lawrence Sims and Quinton Devon Scott have been arrested in connection to the robbery, the report states.
The suspects pointed a gun at the desk clerk and demanded money before leaving through the front doors, the report says. The suspects took $164 in cash, the report says. No injuries were reported.
A Fort Mill officer, who was on patrol in the area, saw the suspects fleeing the building, the report states. One of the suspects had a white cloth covering his face and the other was wearing a mask, the report states.
Sims was detained on the scene and Scott was arrested a short time later off I-77, the report says.
Arrest warrants have been served on both, police said.
Scott is charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possesson of a weapon by a prohibited person, police said.
Sims is charged with armed robbery and criminal conspiracy, police said.
