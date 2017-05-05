Rock Hill High student charged in fight after being called ‘gay,’ deputies say

A student who said he was called “gay” was arrested after a fight with another student at Rock Hill High School, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
At about noon May 4, deputies responded to a fight between two students. The victim said the suspect punched him in the face and jaw area, the report states.
The suspect told officers the victim “is telling people that he sent him a picture of his penis. He told his friends that he’s not gay, and to stop saying those things about him, but they continued,” the report states.
The suspect admitted, after confronting the victim, that he grew frustrated, pushed him and then punched him twice, the report says. The victim did not retaliate.
The victim was taken to the school nurse and given an ice pack. The victim and his mother wanted to pursue prosecution, the report says.
The deputy reported no obvious signs of injuries to the student’s face or jaw.
The suspect, charged with third-degree assault and battery, was petitioned to family court and released to his mother, the report says.
The name and age of the suspect were removed from the report; the names of juveniles age 16 or younger accused of crimes are not public in South Carolina.
Disciplinary action also was taken by the school administration, the report states.
No other information was available on the report.
