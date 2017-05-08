York child tests positive for meth; parents forced child to sleep outside, officials allege

A pair of York parents have been charged by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies with unlawful child neglect after their child tested positive for methamphetamine and had to sleep outside, according to police and jail records.
Glenn David Moss, 39; and Jessica Anna Pope, 27, are being held in the York County jail under a $6,500 bond each on child neglect charges, jail records show.
Police received a referral last month from the S.C. Department of Social Services alleging possible unlawful neglect, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The report lists DSS as making the compliant to police.
The referral from social service workers alleged to police the child, whose age is not listed in the report, tested positive for meth. The referral also alleges that Pope tested positive for meth.
Additionally, the complaint from DSS agents also alleges that the child may have been forced to sleep outside the home.
