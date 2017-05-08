3 teens charged in York County after beating over gang dispute, deputies say

A mob beating involving the Folk Nation gang ended with three York County teens facing felony charges Saturday, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Two of the arrests were made after suspects who “set up” the victim were involved in a wreck near the scene of the beating, records show.
In the incident around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Garden Brook Trail, between York and Rock Hill, the victim was lured outside his home under a guise of playing basketball with his attackers, according to a sheriff’s office report.
As the victim walked outside, he told police, he was attacked by three males dressed all in black, the report states. The three stole his Ferragamo belt, a book bag containing his school books and a cell phone, the victim told police.
Officers saw the victim being jumped by three assailants via video surveillance at a housing development where the incident took place, police said.
As officers were looking for the suspects, other deputies responded to a crash about two miles away and two of the suspects were found, deputies said.
One suspect, Deondre Shytle, 18, told officers he “set up” the victim as part of a Folk Nation gang dispute, a report says.
The second suspect, Ashley Jeter, 18, confirmed that the altercation was a gang dispute, the report says.
Both Shytle and Jeter identified a third suspect, a minor who was later arrested, but whose name was not released because of his age.
All three suspects are charged with assault by a mob, criminal conspiracy and strong-armed robbery, police and jail records show.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments