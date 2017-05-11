Crime

May 11, 2017 9:40 AM

York man accused of showing porn to child, charged with contributing to delinquency

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

YORK

A York man was charged late Wednesday with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after he was accused of showing a child porn on his cell phone and making lewd comments to the child, police and jail records show.

John Wayne McKeithan, 41, remains jailed under a $11,500 bond on the delinquency charge. He also is being held on an arrest order from Family Court, jail records show.

Deputies started investigating April 24 after the child’s mother made a report of the allegations, says an incident report from the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 3:46

'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners
Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed 0:19

Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed
Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial 2:37

Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos