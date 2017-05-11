York man accused of showing porn to child, charged with contributing to delinquency

A York man was charged late Wednesday with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after he was accused of showing a child porn on his cell phone and making lewd comments to the child, police and jail records show.
John Wayne McKeithan, 41, remains jailed under a $11,500 bond on the delinquency charge. He also is being held on an arrest order from Family Court, jail records show.
Deputies started investigating April 24 after the child’s mother made a report of the allegations, says an incident report from the York County Sheriff’s Office.
