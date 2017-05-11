Crime

Rock Hill man charged with attempted murder accused of stabbing, punching girlfriend

By Amanda Harris

ROCK HILL

A 54-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after a woman told Rock Hill police he stabbed her with a knife and punched her several times in the face, according to a police report.

At 11:40 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a stabbing at a home off Simroll Street in Rock Hill, the report states. A woman was on the front porch and there were several drops of blood on the porch.

The woman told police her boyfriend, identified as Mark Smith, had stabbed and punched her, the report says. A witness told police Smith and the woman were drinking and that they began arguing in the living room, the report states.

The witness told police he saw Smith punch the woman several times and run off with the knife, the report says.

Emergency Medical Services responded and told the woman she would need stitches, according to the report.

Smith is charged with attempted murder.

    

