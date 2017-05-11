Two teens, 16 and 17, arrested in Cherry Park robbery, police say

Two teens, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody by Rock Hill police after a robbery at Cherry Park, according to a Rock Hill police report.
Christopher Ryder Tant, 17, is charged with strong arm robbery following the incident at Cherry Park in Rock Hill.
Details about charges against the 16-year-old, whose name is not public because of the age of the youth, were not available.
At 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to Cherry Park in reference to a robbery, the report states.
A man told police he was walking the trail when he saw two men sitting on a bench, wearing sweatshirts with the hoods pulled up, the report says.
The man told police someone hit him in the back of the leg, making him almost fall, the report says. The man told police one of the suspects grabbed him and hit him in the head.
The man told police another suspect grabbed his wallet from his back pocket and took $60 in cash and his credit and debit cards before running off, the report says.
A witness told police he saw the encounter and saw the two suspects run off, the report states.
The K9 unit and investigators located and arrested both Tant and a 16-year-old, the report says.
Comments