Rock Hill man ‘strangled’ grandson who ‘put the wrong pair of shoes on,’ reports say

A 65-year-old Rock Hill man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of strangling and hitting his grandson, who “put the wrong pair of shoes on,” a police report states.
According to a Rock Hill police report, Terry Archie admitted he pushed his grandson. He told an officer he did so after the child “took a fighting stance,” the report says.
The report states that officers responded at 9:17 a.m. Thursday to a Highland Street home in Rock Hill for a report of an assault on a juvenile.
When officers spoke with Archie, he told them that he did push his grandson after the boy put on the wrong pair of shoes, according to the report.
The age of the grandson is not listed in the report.
Police say the victim’s mother told them that Archie hit her son and “strangled” him by putting his hands around his throat, holding the child down on his bed, the report says.
Police say one witness told them that he was scared during the incident, and that Archie was “saying things like, ‘What you gonna do now,’” the report says.
Archie admitted that he did push the child to the bed to “hold him down,” according to the report.
Archie was transported to Rock Hill City Jail and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
This case is cleared by arrest.
