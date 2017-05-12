Rock Hill woman stopped for broken windshield; police find meth in bra, heroin in purse

A 34-year-old Rock Hill woman was arrested and charged Thursday after police say they found methamphetamine in her bra and heroin in her purse.
According to a Rock Hill police report, Alicia Rea Hall was charged with possession of meth and heroin after a traffic stop for a broken windshield.
When a Rock Hill officer stopped the car Hall was driving, Hall told police she had no driver’s license or any identification with her. Police say they discovered Hall had three active warrants with Rock Hill police.
The officer placed Hall into custody and transported her to Rock Hill City Jail. When officers conducted a search of her before entering jail, the report states they found two clear plastic bags in the right side of her bra. One of the bags contained meth, the report states, and the other had methamphetamine residue.
Officers searched Hall’s purse and found a red, plastic container with a small, damp piece of cotton which was believed to be heroin, the report states.
Officers also found an empty, clear plastic baggy, two syringes, a small scale with a powdered residue and another small, plastic container with heroin residue, according to the report. Hall later told an officer that the cotton had heroin, and that she had used it earlier in the day, the report states.
She told police she did not know the meth was in her bra, and said the bra belonged to her girlfriend, according to the report. An officer weighed the meth at .22 grams and entered all of the drug paraphernalia into evidence.
