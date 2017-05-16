Matthew Corbin
May 16, 2017 12:30 PM

Fort Mill Mothers Day call ends with charges of drugs, assault, indecent exposure

By Andrew Dys

FORT MILL

A Mothers Day call to police in Fort Mill about a dispute over $50 ended with an arrest on charges of drugs, assault and indecent exposure, police said.

Matthew Nathaniel Corbin is jailed under a $11,500 bond at the York County Detention Center, sheriff’s office records show.

Fort Mill patrol officers, who were investigating a disturbance on Jackson Street, saw Corbin drop a sock and other items, reports state.

The officers responded around 6:45 p.m. Sunday to a report of an argument over money Corbin claimed he was owed, said Maj. Bryan Zachary, spokesman for the Fort Mill Police Department.

Police found hash residue and a pipe used for smoking the hash, Zachary said.

Officers talked to a female victim, who told them Corbin performed a sex act while she was asleep earlier Sunday, according to Zachary and the police report.

Corbin is charged with possession of marijuana or hash, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree assault and battery, indecent exposure and exposure of private parts in a lewd manner, police and jail records show.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

