Fort Mill Mothers Day call ends with charges of drugs, assault, indecent exposure

A Mothers Day call to police in Fort Mill about a dispute over $50 ended with an arrest on charges of drugs, assault and indecent exposure, police said.
Matthew Nathaniel Corbin is jailed under a $11,500 bond at the York County Detention Center, sheriff’s office records show.
Fort Mill patrol officers, who were investigating a disturbance on Jackson Street, saw Corbin drop a sock and other items, reports state.
The officers responded around 6:45 p.m. Sunday to a report of an argument over money Corbin claimed he was owed, said Maj. Bryan Zachary, spokesman for the Fort Mill Police Department.
Police found hash residue and a pipe used for smoking the hash, Zachary said.
Officers talked to a female victim, who told them Corbin performed a sex act while she was asleep earlier Sunday, according to Zachary and the police report.
Corbin is charged with possession of marijuana or hash, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree assault and battery, indecent exposure and exposure of private parts in a lewd manner, police and jail records show.
