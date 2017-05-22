Nathaniel Younce
May 22, 2017 3:55 PM

Fort Mill man charged with soliciting minor, showing obscenity and delinquency

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

FORT MILL

Police in Fort Mill have charged a man with three charges in connection with a minor after the man allegedly sent text messages to a 14-year-old girl and asked for explicit photos, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.

Nathaniel Craig Younce, 40, of Fort Mill is charged with soliciting a minor, disseminating or promoting obscenity unlawfully, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Younce is being held on $30,000 bond, York County jail records show.

Officers were told of the text messages “of a sexual nature” and the requests for photos by an adult, and ultimately charged Younce with the crimes Thursday and Friday after an investigation, Zachary said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

