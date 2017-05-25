78-year-old convicted Lancaster drug dealer charged again for selling crack cocaine

A 78-year-old Lancaster convicted drug dealer waiting for trial on drug charges has been arrested again for trafficking cocaine, according to police and court records.
J.C. Hall, 78, of Steele Hill Road in Van Wyck, was arrested by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies after police seized more than 60 grams of crack cocaine from a home and car, as well as more than $18,00 in cash.
Hall has pending drug charges from earlier this year and in 2013 was sentenced to six years in prison for selling cocaine and weapons charges. Hall has drug convictions dating back to 2002, court records show.
Hall was out on a $10,000 bond for February cocaine charges when arrested again this week.
Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said that police hope the arrest of Hall is the last time officers “have to deal with” Hall.
“Hall has been known to us for a long time,” Faile said. “He has several drug convictions on his record and has served time in prison for drugs.”
Faye Latasha Crawford, 34, who lived in the home with Hall in Lancaster County, was also arrested on trafficking crack cocaine charges.
Both Hall and Crawford remain jailed without bond.
