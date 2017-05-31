Jacob Dewayne Hall
Man robbed at gun point, shot in leg near Lake Wylie, police say

By Amanda Harris

YORK COUNTY

A man is hospitalized after being robbed and shot in the leg, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Trent Faris, public information officer for the office, said Jacob Dewayne Hall, 24, of Clover is in custody. Charges are pending, Faris said.

The sheriff’s office investigated an armed robbery, which happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Mountain View Road and Cook Road, south of Five Points in Lake Wylie.

“The suspect and victim knew each other,” a statement reads. “This was not a random shooting.”

Detectives have recovered the weapon used in the robbery, according to the office.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or 877-409-4321.

