Two in Fort Mill charged with neglect of girls, ages 7 and 6; third suspect sought

A 27-year-old man and a woman, 28, both of Fort Mill, have been charged with child neglect, police say.
Jonathan William Wright and Yolanda V. Richardson each face multiple charges of child neglect after several incidents of reported abuse, said Maj. Bryan Zachary with the Fort Mill Police Department.
Two of the charges stem from reports of physical abuse of two girls, ages 7 and 6, between October 2016 and May 16, 2017, Zachary said.
The third charge stems from reports that Wright and Richardson both knew that the 7-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by another family member, identified by police as Joshua Tyrell Richardson, and that they did not report the incident to police, Zachary said.
The two also are accused of allowing the suspected perpetrator to remain living in the home with the child, police say.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Joshua Richardson, 25, on a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first degree, Zachary said. He is currently being sought on that charge.
Anyone with information regarding Joshua Richardson is asked to call the Fort Mill Police Department at 803-547-2022.
Wright and Yolanda Richardson remain jailed on a $45,000 and $30,000 bond, respectively.
