Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Crime

June 24, 2017 9:51 AM

Cyclist killed in Lancaster hit and run

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

LANCASTER

A cyclist was killed in a hit and run about 10:15 p.m. Friday in Lancaster County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The bicyclist has been identified as Richard B. Sims, 42, of Lancaster by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Sims was traveling north on S.C. 9 near Deerwood Road and was struck from behind, Lance Cpl. Gary Miller said.

The driver left the scene, but the vehicle is thought to be a white 2014 Nissan Maxima or Ultima with possible damage to right front and right side mirror.

The investigation is open. Anyone with information should call 803-896- 9621 or 1-800-768-1504, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bond set for duo charged with trafficking more than 100 lbs. of pot in York County

Bond set for duo charged with trafficking more than 100 lbs. of pot in York County 1:54

Bond set for duo charged with trafficking more than 100 lbs. of pot in York County
'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 3:46

'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners
Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed 0:19

Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos