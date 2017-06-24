Cyclist killed in Lancaster hit and run

A cyclist was killed in a hit and run about 10:15 p.m. Friday in Lancaster County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The bicyclist has been identified as Richard B. Sims, 42, of Lancaster by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
Sims was traveling north on S.C. 9 near Deerwood Road and was struck from behind, Lance Cpl. Gary Miller said.
The driver left the scene, but the vehicle is thought to be a white 2014 Nissan Maxima or Ultima with possible damage to right front and right side mirror.
The investigation is open. Anyone with information should call 803-896- 9621 or 1-800-768-1504, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.
