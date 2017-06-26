Convenience store near Clover robbed, York County deputies say

An unknown suspect robbed a convenience store off Charlotte Highway near Clover on Sunday, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
A 7-Eleven employee told police that around 5 a.m., the suspect entered the store and demanded the employee give him the money in the cash register, the report states. The suspect was wearing dark clothing and a mask.
The employee told police the suspect got $50 from the register, but neither she nor the suspect could open the safe, the report says.
The employee told police the suspect ran out of the store and she did not see any weapons, the report says.
No arrests have been made.
