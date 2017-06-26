Rock Hill man charged in assault, robbery of 58-year-old man, police say

A 48-year-old Rock Hill man faces multiple charges in connection to an assault and a robbery, according to the Rock Hill police department.
Jerome Bernard Hart was charged Friday with strong-arm robbery in connection with an incident in the 200 block of Cornelius Drive in Rock Hill, a report states.
A 58-year-old man told police he was assaulted and robbed between 1:30 and 2 a.m. on June 17, the report states. The man told police the suspect approached him and punched him on the side of his head.
The man told police the suspect took $20 from his pocket and left the scene, the report states. The man was treated at Piedmont Medical Center.
In a separate case, Hart is charged with assault and battery in connection to a June 16 incident at the intersection of Pickney and Booker Washington streets in Rock Hill, records show.
A man told police the suspect “put a knife to his neck and threatened to kill him,” the report states.
Hart remains jailed on a $154,000 bond, according to the York County Detention Center web site.
