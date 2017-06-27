York ex-con who tried to attack prosecutors accused of assaulting his mother

An ex-con from York on probation for trying to attack prosecutors in court in 2015 has been arrested and accused of assaulating his mother a month after getting out of jail.
Lewis Albert Warlick, 32, was booked into the York County jail Sunday on charges of third-degree assault and battery and probation violation.
Warlick is being held on a $66,087.50 bond, jail records show. In the incident late Saturday in York, Warlick slapped his mother, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Warlick was convicted in 2016 of trying to attack 16th Circuit Assistant Solicitors Daniel Porter and Ryan Newkirk in 2015 after an arrest for domestic violence.
In the 2015 incident at the Moss Justice Center, several deputies and jailers had to tackle Warlick, who threatened to harm prosecutors who were in court to argue against him getting a bond.
Warlick was sentenced to two years in prison for that incident, but was released Dec. 31, 2016.
In March, Warlick was arrested for assault, and pleaded guilty in May. He did not make bond for 65 days and was sentenced to time served, court records show.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments