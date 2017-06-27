Diane Elizabeth Kelley
Diane Elizabeth Kelley
Diane Elizabeth Kelley

Crime

June 27, 2017 3:09 PM

N.C. woman charged in fatal Lancaster County hit and run

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@gmail.com

LANCASTER

A woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Lancaster County hit-and-run that left a cyclist dead, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Diane Elizabeth Kelley, 46, of Lilesville, N.C., is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, Cpl. Bill Ryan said.

The bicyclist, Richard B. Sims, 42, of Lancaster, was traveling north on S.C. 9 near Deerwood Road around 10:15 p.m. Friday when he was struck from behind, Lance Cpl. Gary Miller said.

Kelley was driving a 2014 Nissan Altima. She is being held in the Lancaster County Detention Center.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bond set for duo charged with trafficking more than 100 lbs. of pot in York County

Bond set for duo charged with trafficking more than 100 lbs. of pot in York County 1:54

Bond set for duo charged with trafficking more than 100 lbs. of pot in York County
'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 3:46

'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners
Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed 0:19

Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos