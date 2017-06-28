Rock Hill woman reports assault with box cutter on Cherry Road

A Rock Hill woman said a man assaulted her with a box cutter on Cherry Road Tuesday.
The victim said she was driving near Cinema 7 and Golds Gym when a man flagged her down. When she stopped, she said the man “leaned into the driver side window and slashed her neck numerous times with a box cutter,” according to a Rock Hill Police Department report.
Police responded to a report of a strong-armed robbery around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The woman told police she passed out in her van. She said she drove home and that she called 911 when she woke up, the report says.
The victim said the man stole a red wallet, but that her ID was in a different wallet in her purse, the report says.
Officers said they saw some blood spatter inside the victim’s apartment bathroom. Police found no blood inside the car “except for several bloody napkins that were in a closed ashtray,” the report says.
The investigation is still active. No arrests have been made.
